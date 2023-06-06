Anti-Corruption Fight: Stakeholders Seek Enhanced Publicity

The stakeholders in the ongoing fight against corruption, have tasked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant agencies on the need to enhance their scope of disseminating information on gains recorded.

The charge was given on Tuesday by the MacArthur Foundation, United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODO), as well as Transparency International (TI), at an event organised by the Centre for Media and Accountability (CMPA).

Among other things, the CMPA seeks to bridge the gap between anti-corruption agencies (ACAs), and other stakeholders, through the instrumentalities of research, advocacy, training and capacity building.

In his presentation, the executive director of the Centre, Dr Suleiman Suleiman, noted that the various anti-graft agencies have continued to record appreciable successes in the war against corruption.

Apart from urging the ACAs to redouble their efforts in the area of information sharing, the policy and transparency group also sought the support of the media for wider and more accurate publicity.

“As part of its contribution, works to strengthen social, economic and democratic governance, by providing high-quality research, media development, public policy analysis, social advocacy and public engagement services to partners and clients in the public, private and non-profit sectors”, the centre said.

In his keynote address, the Country Director of Transparency International (TI), Dr Kole Shettima, assured of the organisation’s commitment to the enthronement of good governance, enhanced living conditions, and more.

Hear him: “Our work is focused on accountability and anti-corruption, and that is why we are investing in this.

“This work about anti-corruption, Is about life and death; we are trying to improve the quality of lives of our children.”