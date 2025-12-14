Anti-Corruption Fight: ICPC Recovers N37.44Bn, $2.35M In 2025

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the recovery of ₦37.44 billion and $2.353 million in 2025 through asset seizures and forfeitures, marking one of the Commission’s most significant annual recovery figures to date.

The disclosure was made by ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu (SAN) during the Commission’s End-of-Year Engagement, Send-Forth for retiring staff, and Annual Merit Awards Ceremony in Abuja.

Aliyu described 2025 as a “pivotal year marked by substantial progress across enforcement, prevention, and public enlightenment.” Reviewing operational achievements, he revealed that ICPC investigated 263 cases, exceeding its target of 250, and filed 61 cases in court, achieving a 55.74% conviction rate.

Among the notable successes was the conviction of Professor Cyril Ndifon of the University of Calabar, who received a five-year prison sentence for offences relating to sexual harassment and cyberbullying. Aliyu said the judgment underscores the Commission’s determination to confront all forms of abuse of office.

On preventive measures, the ICPC assessed 344 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) using the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, conducted 66 corruption-monitoring activities, and carried out 1,490 project-tracking exercises nationwide. Systems studies and corruption risk assessments were also completed in 12 MDAs to reduce structural vulnerabilities.

In public enlightenment efforts, the ICPC reached over 235,000 Nigerians through 644 sensitisation activities, generated 3.5 million digital engagements, established 86 Anti-Corruption Clubs and Vanguards, and trained 2,707 participants at the ICPC Academy.

The Commission expanded partnerships with 15 collaborative activities, while civil society organizations executed 57 complementary engagements.

In a historic move, Aliyu announced the successful securing of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) allowance for staff, reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to personnel welfare and institutional capacity building. He also commended staff honoured with merit awards and retiring personnel for their professionalism and years of service.

Looking ahead to 2026, Aliyu urged ICPC personnel to uphold “integrity, diligence, professionalism, and unity of purpose” to strengthen the Commission’s impact on the national anti-corruption agenda.

In attendance, Mr. Victor Muruako, Esq, Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), praised ICPC’s local government interventions and reaffirmed FRC’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration. Ms. Souad Osman-Aden, Executive Director of the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDa), lauded the Commission’s achievements in asset recovery and combating illicit financial flows.

Similarly, Dr. Umar Yakubu, Executive Director of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, represented by Mr. Victor Agi, commended ICPC’s transparency in asset recovery and partnership on the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Government (ACPP-LG), noting that such openness enhances public trust in governance.