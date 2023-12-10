Anti-Corruption Day: Stop Celebrating People With Questionable Characters, Group Tells Religious Leaders

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, (CACOL) has called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to stop celebrating the people with questionable characters to reduce the level of the corrupt practice in Nigeria.

The group made the call over the weekend after an anti-corruption rally in Osogbo, Osun State capital to commemorate this International Anti-corruption Day.

Hundreds of the residents of the state had earlier gathered at the popular Olaiya under the bridge, before embarking on the street rally which was later terminated at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park

Speaking, the convener of the group in the state, Citizen Lola Wey charged traditional rulers and religious leaders to desist from coffering chieftaincy titles on people whose source of their wealths are questionable.

Lola Wey said this year International Anti-corruption Day is tagged “Curbing Corruption in Nigeria’s Political Processes: Establishing a Grassroots Paradigm in Good-Governance, Accountability, and Transparency”.

According to her, “We are all guilty of corruption, every young child in Nigeria is aware of what is corruption but the corrupt practices seem to have been accepted as the norm in our land and this must change.

“Today, we are united to say enough is enough for corrupt practice in our land. we must unite to ensure that peace and prosperity reign in Nigeria.

“We want the price of the goods to go down, businessmen and women must change their attitude, they must be patriotic, and they must also consider other Nigerians and those who are less privileged in our midst.

“Our spiritual leaders must stop honoring those whose source of wealth is not known, our traditional rulers must stop honoring men and women whose source of wealth is not known, they must not celebrate them by giving them chieftaincy titles.

“Give chieftaincy titles to people of impeccable character and that is when our things will change for the better in our land”. she added

However, the chairman of the coalition of civil society organizations, Comrade Waheed Lawal charged citizens to always vote for the right people who have the capacity and credibility to deliver dividends of democracy.

Lawal commended the people for attending this year International Anti-corruption Day in the state.

Ends