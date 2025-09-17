Anti-Corruption Crusade: EFCC, NBA Pledge Stronger Partnership

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin Branch, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against corruption.

This accord was reached when the Chairman of the Branch, Barrister Sulyman Kosemani, led members of his executive on a courtesy visit to the Zonal Director of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Directorate, Mr Daniel Isei, at the Commission’s office in Ilorin.

Stating the essence of the visit, Barr.. Kosemani commended the existing synergy between the EFCC and legal practitioners in Kwara State, stressing the need for deeper collaboration.

He urged the Commission to intensify its scrutiny of politically exposed persons (PEPs), particularly public office holders, to ensure accountability in the management of funds accruing to the state, especially in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

The NBA Chairman also encouraged the EFCC to maintain its focus strictly on economic and financial crimes while leaving civil matters to the appropriate courts.

He further called for increased involvement of members of the Bar in EFCC activities, noting that such collaboration would foster a seamless and productive relationship between both institutions.

Responding, Zonal Director Daniel Isei applauded the visit, describing lawyers as indispensable allies in the nation’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Lawyers and law enforcement agents cannot do without each other. We can achieve more together through synergy,” he stated.

Mr Isei, however, cautioned against undue interference in ongoing investigations and urged lawyers to support the Commission with credible intelligence, particularly in high-profile cases.

He reminded legal practitioners of their duty as ministers in the temple of justice, advising them to provide sound counsel to their clients and refrain from filing frivolous applications aimed at frustrating trials.

“As far as we are concerned, our gates are open to lawyers and other stakeholders for collaboration,” Isei assured. “We remain committed to professionalism and integrity in the discharge of our duties.”

The courtesy visit underscored the shared resolve of both the NBA Ilorin Branch and the EFCC to foster stronger cooperation in promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in Kwara State and beyond.