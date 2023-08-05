ANTHRAX: The Deadly Disease Is Here

•It’s Time To Avoid Raw Meat, Ponmo –Prof. Babalola

Anthrax, a disease that affects animals, has become a serious threat to humans as well. Currently, Nigeria has confirmed the disease in six animals in Lagos and in a mixed livestock farm in Niger State. Medical experts, according to this story by ISIOMA MADIKE, have warned of a possible spread to humans if necessary action is not initiated.

The Lagos State government on July 30, said six animals in the state have been confirmed to have anthrax disease. Making the announcement in a statement, Ola- tokunbo Emokpae, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Emokpae disclosed that the animals have been confiscated, burnt and buried, to prevent the spread of the disease. She said no case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of anthrax disease in Lagos. Emokpae added that human and animal surveillance have been stepped up and free vaccination has been intensified.

The statement read: “Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation.” Before the Lagos case, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), had confirmed one case of anthrax disease in a mixed livestock farm in Niger State.

That happens to be the first animal case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the West Africa outbreak in Ghana in June 2023. The sudden death of eight livestock in that farm in July drew the attention of the ministry. In addition, the animals that died were observed to have been bleeding from external orifices without blood clotting.

Following this report, samples were collected on July 14 from multiple species in this livestock farm and transported to the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Plateau State, for testing and the results were positive for anthrax. There was also further investigation to trace the source of the infection and to identify the spread to other farms and humans.

Though human exposure has been reported, there are no reports so far of human symptoms or mortality. The FMARD and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) are said to be currently working closely with the Niger State Ministries of Health and Agriculture to identify, isolate and follow up all exposed persons.

The NCDC has, according to reports, activated the incident management system (IMS) at level two with an incident manager appointed for effective coordination of the response. The risk assessment conducted by the human health sector remained HIGH for the likelihood of an outbreak and its potential impact on humans.

The FMARD was able to diagnose anthrax and provide early intervention within 48 hours of notification of suspected animal deaths. The government of Nigeria, through the FMARD and NCDC and other health stakeholders, have put measures in place to ensure any outbreak of anthrax in Nigeria is quickly detected, controlled, and contained.

These measures include: The establishment of the One-Health Anthrax Technical Working Group led by the FMARD to coordinate the national response, activation of a National Incident Management System by both FMARD and NCDC, appointment of an Incident Manager to coordinate the human health response, and contact tracing of persons and livestock exposed to the index cases.

Others are development of an incident action plan (IAP) in the event of a confirmed case in humans, planning of medical countermeasures and consumables such as medications, personal protective equipment (PPEs) as well as preparation of laboratory consumables for diagnoses.

A Public Health Professor and former president, Guild of Medical Directors, Olufemi Babalola, has warned that extreme care should be taken by the government and that the public should adhere to the warning from the Ministry of Agriculture concerning the consumpHe called anthrax a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as bacillus anthracis.

It occurs naturally, according to him, in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world. Babalola said that people can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. Anthrax, the professor added, can cause severe illness in both humans and animals.

He said: “People get infected with anthrax when spores get into the body. When anthrax spores get inside the body, they can be ‘activated.’ The bacteria can then multiply, spread out in the body, produce toxins, and cause severe illness. “This can happen when people breathe in spores, eat food or drink water contaminated with spores, or get spores in a cut in the skin.

“Note that people don’t get anthrax from other people, like COVID, TB or HIV. Anthrax is most common in agricultural regions of Central and South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, Central and southwestern Asia, Southern and Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean.

“Domestic and wild animals can become infected when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plants, or water. These animals can include cattle, sheep, goats, antelope, and deer. “In areas where domestic animals have had anthrax in the past, routine vaccination can help prevent outbreaks.”

He added: “Inhalation anthrax can occur when a person inhales spores that are in the air (aerosolised) during the industrial processing of contaminated materials, such as wool, hides, or hair. Cutaneous anthrax can occur when workers, who handle contaminated animal products, get spores in a cut or a scratch on their skin. “Also people who eat raw or undercooked meat from infected animals may get sick with gastrointestinal anthrax.

“This usually occurs in countries where livestock are not routinely vaccinated against anthrax and food animals are not inspected prior to slaughter.” Babalola said that all types of anthrax infection can be treated with antibiotics, including intravenous antibiotics (medicine given through the vein).

If someone has symptoms of anthrax, it’s important, he advised, to get medical care as quickly as possible to have the best chances of a full recovery. The professor listed those at risk of contracting it to include people who work around animals, and those who inhale spore-laden air when working around animals.

He then advised vaccination of animals as well as susceptible humans against anthrax. Similarly, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia, Maduike Ezeibe, agreed with Babalola that strategy on how to combat the disease should be put in place now that it has manifested in some animals other than waiting until it starts affecting humans. Ezeibe also advised Nigerians to take the issue of consumption of animals and, especially ponmo seriously as doubting the existence of anthrax could be deadly.

He confirmed that anthrax is a bacterial disease but said that it’s treatable unlike viral diseases, which are “incurable”. Mode of infection for anthrax, he added, is via contamination of wounds (on the body or on mucous membranes of the mouth and of the other parts of the gastrointestinal tract), which makes it difficult for the disease to qualify as a pandemic.

He however said that infections transmitted by inhalation are difficult to avoid once infected persons or animals are around because susceptible people cannot avoid breathing. “Infections that are transmitted by physical contact can also lead to epidemics because unsuspecting persons can easily have contact with infected persons but bacillus anthracis, which requires open wounds to establish, is very difficult to cause pandemics.

“The people, who were affected in Ghana, are those who processed and/or ate dead cattle. To avoid this, proper inspection of animals by qualified veterinary doctors before they are slaughtered and inspection of their meat before they are sold for food is very important,” he said.

He went on to say that Nigeria should activate all control posts so that animals coming into the country are professionally inspected before they come in. All abattoirs in the country, he also said, should ensure that cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and other animals are inspected by qualified veterinary doctors before and after slaughter.

Ezeibe said: “Meat should be properly cooked and those processing meat either in the kitchen or in the abattoir should ensure open wounds are not contaminated. Anthrax is a vaccine preventable disease. So, Nigerian livestock should be vaccinated against anthrax to guide against spill- over from other countries.

“Our hospitals should also add anthrax as a possible diagnosis in persons that come with fever, especially those that have a history of close contact with animals and/or animal products.” Another Veterinarian Doctor, Olufemi Aroso, emphatically advised people to keep away from ponmo, saying there should be total abstinence from its consumption to curtail the spread of anthrax.

He also advised that those from neighbouring countries coming into Nigeria should be checked at the borders before gaining access into the country. According to him, the government is particular about preventing the anthrax outbreak from spreading into Nigeria. Aroso said: “When there is an anthrax outbreak, the problem is that persons who own the infected animals want to quickly sell off their animals.

A whole family may die from this disease even though there is a vaccination to purge the animals. “The best way to control it is to make a public announcement about the outbreak as a strategy to curb the infection.” Adebayo Onajole, a Professor and Consultant Public Health Physician at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), had earlier said that anthrax is a bacteria and a disease that affects cows, donkeys and others.

Onajole, who is also an epidemiologist, had noted that when people who kill animals and process them get infected with anthrax they can spread the infection to others. He said that the people who process slaughtered animals are at risk because they are in direct contact with animals hence could get anthrax from infected animals. Others, who could also be at risk of the anthrax infection, are people who work in livestock farms, he added.

The professor stated that those who go to the abattoir to buy raw ponmo are also at risk of infection, saying as they come in contact with it, they could get infected. “This is to say that they can be transferred from animals to man. Anthrax produces poisons; that is why it is a bacterium and can decimate populations. It can be used for biological warfare and it is also one of the things that people are worried about. It can affect a whole population and kills fast.

“The message we want to give is that the animals need to be treated. People who come close to animal slaughter houses need to be careful. They need to be covered and wear nose masks to be protected so as not to get infected. There should be environmental sanitation as a norm both in the communities and at home. “You have more at risk persons among the groups highlighted above. Others that may be at risk of anthrax infection are the nomads because they work in slaughterhouses.

People who deal with the skin of animals and people who buy fresh cow skin and process them in their houses are also at risk,” he said. However, he claimed that processed cow skin which goes through heat through processing may have had the bacteria in them destroyed.

The epidemiologist also said that those who indirectly have access to fresh or live animals that are infected are similarly at risk. He therefore advised people to reduce contact with animals because “we don’t know whether they are infected or not. “The advice is to carry out safety procedures; putting on face masks and then animals should be treated by veterinary doctors because these professionals are the ones that will know how to handle them,” the professor said.

Recall that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had sounded an alert to stop eating ponmo, bush meat and smoked meat in order to avoid a possible outbreak of anthrax. The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ernest Umakhihe, had said that anthrax, an infectious disease, had attacked animals in Northwest Ghana bothering Burkina Faso and Togo. He had also warned against the consumption of sick and dead animals.

Umakhihe had explained that ponmo and other animals, domestic and wild inclusive, had been linked to the outbreak of anthrax, which is an infectious disease that can become fatal if left untreated. He had, in a statement, said: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development hereby alerts the general public on the outbreak of Anthrax in some neighbouring countries within the West African Sub-Region; specifically, Northern Ghana bordering Burkina Faso and Togo.

The dis- ease, which has claimed some lives, is a bacterial disease that affects both animals and man, that is a zoonotic disease. “Anthrax spores are naturally found in the soil and commonly affect domestic and wild animals. “People can get infected with anthrax spores if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

However, Anthrax is not a contagious disease and so, one cannot get it by coming in close contact with an infected person. “Signs of anthrax are flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, muscle aches and if not diagnosed and treated early, lead to pneumonia, severe lung problems, difficulty in breathing, shock and death. Being a bacterial disease, it responds to treatment with antibiotics and supportive therapy.

“The general public is strongly advised to desist from the consumption of hides (ponmo), smoked meat and bush meat as they pose serious risks until the situation is brought under control. “Meanwhile, the public is urged to remain calm and vigilant as the Federal Government has resuscitated a Standing Committee on the Control of Anthrax in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“Furthermore, relevant institutions and collaborators have been contacted with the aim of controlling the outbreak. This is in addition to the sensitisation of state directors of veterinary services nationwide.

SYMPTOMS

Inhalation anthrax begins with flu-like symptoms (cough, fever, muscle aches). These symptoms may last two to three days, and then appear to go away for one or two days.

Then the illness can come back, resulting in severe lung problems, difficulty in breathing, and shock. Inhalation anthrax symptoms specifically can include: Fever and chills, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, confusion or dizziness, cough, nausea, vomiting, or stomach pains. Others are headache and sweats (often drenching).

DIAGNOSIS

Your doctor will ask you what kind of work you do, along with other questions to determine the likelihood of your having been exposed to anthrax. He or she will first want to rule out other more-common conditions that may be causing your signs and symptoms, such as flu (influenza) or pneumonia.

TESTS

You may have a rapid flu test to quickly diagnose a case of influenza. If other tests are negative, you may have further tests to look specifically for anthrax, such as skin testing.

A sample of fluid from a suspicious lesion on your skin or a small tissue sample (biopsy) may be tested in a lab for signs of cutaneous anthrax; blood tests. You may have a small amount of blood drawn that’s checked in a lab for anthrax bacteria. Chest X-ray or computerised tomography (CT) scans is also advised.

Your doctor may request a chest X-ray or CT scan to help diagnose inhalation anthrax; stool testing. To diagnose gastrointestinal anthrax, your doctor may check a sample of your stool for anthrax bacteria.

There is also a spinal tap (lumbar puncture). In this test, your doctor inserts a needle into your spinal canal and withdraws a small amount of fluid.

A spinal tap is recommended any time doctors suspect systemic anthrax—anthrax other than cutaneous—due to the possibility of meningitis.

TREATMENT

The standard treatment for anthrax is an antibiotic such as ciprofloxacin (Cipro), doxycycline (Vibramycin) or levofloxacin. A single antibiotic or combination of antibiotics, and the length of treatment, will be most effective for one depending on how one was infected with anthrax, age, overall health and other factors. Treatment is most effective when started as soon as possible.

Source: Mayo Clinic