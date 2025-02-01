Anthrax: Sokoto Govt Vaccinates 95% Livestock

Share

The Sokoto State government on Saturday successfully vaccinated 95% of livestock across the state to prevent the spread of anthrax and other animal diseases in the state.

Announcing the development in a statement made available to newsmen, Dr Nasiru Abdulrahaman, the Director of veterinary Services at the Ministry of Animal Health and Fishery Development disclosed said it is in the state’s preparedness against a possible anthrax outbreak from neighbouring Zamfara State, where two cases have been confirmed.

“Sequel to the alert by the Federal Government, Sokoto State has previously experienced an anthrax outbreak in Danchadi village, located in Bodinga Local Government Area,” Abdulrahman said.

“In response to that, the Federal Government provided the state with 800,000 doses of anthrax vaccine.”

He noted that the vaccination campaign, which began months ago, is still ongoing, with the state employing advanced tracking methods to ensure full coverage.

“We are using GPS cameras to monitor and track vaccinators, ensuring the exercise covers all 23 LGAs of the state,” he explained.

“This technology helps us confirm that vaccinations are being carried out at the correct locations. Based on our efforts so far, over 95% of the livestock in the state have been vaccinated against various diseases, including the dreaded anthrax.”

Dr Abdulrahaman also highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of meat products.

He noted that Sokoto State has a team of about 200 veterinary doctors stationed across abattoirs to conduct pre-and post-slaughter inspections.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Abubakar Yabo, called on residents to support the government’s efforts in promoting healthy livestock.

“Our veterinary inspectors conduct thorough post-mortem and post-mortem examinations on all animals at the state central abattoir and other slaughterhouses to ensure that the meat sold to the public is safe for consumption,” Yabo stated.

He also encouraged cattle herders and breeders to utilize the free artificial insemination services provided by the ministry to enhance livestock production.

“Out of the 1,000 doses of dairy and beef semen donated by the Indonesian government, only 250 have been utilized so far,” he revealed.

“We urge cattle owners to take advantage of this opportunity, as the insemination process is completely free of charge.”

