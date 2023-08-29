Anthrax: Oyo Govt Seals Pharmacy Operating Illegal Vet Services

The Oyo State government has sealed FinRel Pharmacy Supermarket and Bakery, Ibadan, for violating the Oyo State Veterinary Practicing Premises Registration Regulation 2018, Oyo State Private Veterinary Premises and Veterinary Establishment law, 2017 and Animal Diseases Control Act, 2022.

Sealing the premises on Monday in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, in a release made available to journalists yesterday, said FinRel was operating an illegal veterinary pharmacy and engaging in Veterinary Clinical Services. He also stated that this can put the health of members of the public in danger.

The Commissioner, speaking through the Deputy Director, (Monitoring), Dr. AbdulRrazzaq Lawal, said the move was in line with the Oyo State Government efforts to curtail and prevent the outbreak of diseases, adding that government would not relent in its effort to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Barrister Olasunkanmi stated that the move was not to witch-hunt anybody but to ensure sanity in the veterinary service delivery in the state.

According to him, “we discovered through our surveillance that the owner of the premises is operating an illegal veterinary pharmacy and engaging in Veterinary clinical services without registration with the Veterinary Council of Nigeria and Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development which against the law, using of unapproved location for sale of Veterinary products as well as treatment of sick animals that can put post health risk to humans, as their customers can contract zoonotic diseases from the location”.

The Commissioner hinted that the Oyo State government would not allow any person or group of persons’ selfish interests put the entire state in danger of contrasting diseases from animals.

Barrister Olasunkanmi however enjoined the public to support the government’s effort in preventing outbreak of diseases. He also advised all unregistered veterinary premises to register according to the law.