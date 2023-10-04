Anthrax Outbreak: Lagos Vaccinates 12,115 Animals, Train Stakeholders

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, has said that the government is working with relevant stakeholders to forestall the spread of Anthrax disease in the state.

Speaking at the zonal stakeholders training on Anthrax Control in the state, Olusanya said 12,115 animals have been vaccinated across the state.

Olusanya said, “To date, a total of 12,115 animals have been covered by Anthrax prophylactic vaccination in Lagos State. This is along with extensive and sustained decontamination of reported outbreak locations in the State.

“The efforts of the Government in the fight against this disease could not have had maximum impact without the sustained cooperation of stakeholders in the red meat value chain. I, therefore, commend all the stakeholders for their continuous support and resilience towards the eradication of Anthrax and other zoonotic diseases in the State.

“In line with the theme of this stakeholders’ training, I solicit the sustained collaborative efforts of stakeholders in the value chain towards the strict adherence to all protocols

established for the containment and control of veterinary disease outbreaks in the State.”

One of the key facilitators of the training, Ade Jolaosho, said the training will help the stakeholders to control and prevent the spread of Anthrax in the state.

Jolaosho said, “Nigeria reported its first anthrax outbreak (Index case) on Monday, July 17. This was a case of Anthrax disease in a mixed livestock farm in Niger State that was confirmed on July 16, 2023, by the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI)-Vom, Plateau State.

“Here in Lagos state, we have confiscated, burnt, and buried six animals infected with Anthrax in July to prevent its spread. No case of human infection has either been identified or reported since then.”