Anthrax Outbreak: Kwara Rolls Out New Preventive Measures

Kwara State Government has rolled out new measures to curb the spread of Anthrax into the state following confirmation by the Federal Government of its outbreak in a multi-specie animal farm in Gajiri, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State

As part of the proactive measures, the state government, through the Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has released a new public health advisory urging livestock owners and stakeholders in the livestock business to increase their alertness and promptly report any suspicious illness and death of their animals.

The public health advisory also admonished the people to exercise restraint whenever they are buying animals from Niger State and other states bordering the Republic of Benin, Chad, and Niger as well as Ghana and Togo via waterways.

It also advised butchers to avoid slaughtering animals at home and other illegal abattoirs and slaughter slabs, adding that they should also desist from slaughtering and selling sick or dead animals for public consumption.

The public health advisory further enjoined the people, especially livestock value chain operators, to improve their hygienic practices by thoroughly washing their hands after handling animals or their products.

“Livestock farmers and the general public should report any suspected cases of anthrax symptoms such as bleeding from body openings like the nose, eyes, anus, and ears to the nearest veterinary authorities or the State Ministry of Agriculture and its offices across the state,” the advisory added.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier warned the public about the outbreak of anthrax in some neighbouring West African countries that claimed some human lives, especially in the northern Ghanian border.

The disease is reportedly caused by a spore-forming bacteria known as “Bacillus anthracis,” which occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals. It can also be transmitted to human beings through contact with infected animals and animal products such as meat, milk, hides, and skin.