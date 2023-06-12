Anthrax: Beware Of Deadly Animal Diseases, FG Warns Nigerians

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has warned the public over a looming deadly animal disease, said to have started spreading in some neighbouring West African Countries.

New Telegraph gathered that the disease has attacked animals in the nearest Northern Ghana Bordering Burkina Faso and Togo.

An official statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, said that people have to avoid sick and dead animals by all means, because of the outbreak of Anthrax.

The statement reads, “The Disease which has claimed some lives, is a Bacterial Disease that affects both Animals and Man, that is a Zoonotic Disease. Anthrax spores are Naturally found in the soil and commonly affect Domestic and Wild Animals”.

“The signs of Anthrax are Flu-like symptoms such as Cough, Fever, Muscle Aches and if not diagnosed and treated early, lead to Pneumonia, Severe Lung problems, difficulty in Breathing, Shock and Death.

“Being a Bacterial Disease, it responds to Treatment with Antibiotics and Supportive Therapy.

“It is Primarily a Disease of Animals but because of Man’s closeness to Animals, non Vaccinated Animals with Anthrax can easily be transmitted to man through the inhalation of Anthrax spores or Consumption of Contaminated/Infected Animal products, such as Hides and Skin, Meat or Milk.

“Annual Vaccinations with Anthrax spore Vaccines are available at National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, Plateau State and is the Cheapest and Easiest means of Prevention and Control of the Disease in Animals.

“However, Infected Animals cannot be Vaccinated but Animals at risk can be Vaccinated. So in this present case, there is a need to intensify Animal Vaccinations along the Border States of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states because of their proximity to Burkina Faso, Togo and Ghana. Other states of Nigeria are equally advised to join in the exercise.

“Infected Dead Animals should be buried deep into the soil along with equipment used in the burial after applying Chemicals that will kill the Anthrax Spores.

“The General Public is strongly advised to desist from the consumption of Hides (pomo), Smoked Meat and Bush Meat as they pose a serious risk until the situation is brought under Control”.