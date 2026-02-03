‘Anthony Joshua’s SUV Driver Was Sacked In 2024 For Crashing Into Ditch

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the fatal road accident involving Anthony Joshua, with reports revealing that the driver of the boxer’s SUV had previously been dismissed for a similar incident.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode—the driver involved in the December 29, 2025, crash along the LagosIbadan Expressway—had been sacked in 2024 after crashing another vehicle while working for a previous employer.

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, was travelling in a black Lexus SUV with two close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, when the vehicle reportedly suffered a burst tyre, causing Kayode to lose control and crash into a stationary lorry.

Ghami and Ayodele were killed instantly, while Joshua sustained minor injuries and was later discharged from the hospital. Quoting The Sun on Sunday, the report disclosed that Kayode had earlier crashed an Infiniti QX56 in October 2024.

A source said Kayode had only been employed for a few weeks at the time and was initially described as polite and attentive. However, concerns were raised after he drove into a ditch during a routine trip.