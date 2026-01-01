Anthony Joshua’s Driver Leaves Hospital, May Go To Jail

The driver of the vehicle in which former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was travelling has been discharged from Duchess International Hospital in Lagos and he is now giving his statement to the police and could face prosecution for reckless driving, our correspondent heas learnt.

CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, confirmed that the driver has left the hospital and is cooperating with authorities.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident left two of Joshua’s close associates dead. Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were confirmed dead at the scene, while Joshua, 36, survived and is in stable condition at the hospital.

According to the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State, the accident occurred after the front passenger-side tyre of the SUV burst, causing the driver to lose control before colliding with a stationary truck.

The driver has now been accused of overspeeding. TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi told reporters: “The SUV was overspeeding. During the journey, the front tyre burst, which caused the driver to lose control.

The vehicle then swerved and hit a stationary truck.” Matchroom Boxing, Joshua’s promoters, expressed their sorrow over the deaths.

“With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away,” the statement read. Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn added: “With the heaviest of hearts.”