A magistrate court in Sagamu, Ogun State, has granted bail to Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver of the crashed Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involving Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight boxing champion. The fatal crash injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his close friends.

He was charged by the Nigeria police with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a license. He was charged on Friday by the police on a four court charge bordering on dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s license.

The driver was granted N5 million bail with two sureties. He was remanded in the correctional facility pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions. Joshua suffered minor injuries in the crash on December 29 that killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who were also members of the British boxer’s training team.

The Lexus SUV the men were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, had been charged in court earlier on Friday, with the case adjourned until January 20 for trial. Joshua, 36, was taken to a hospital, where medical staff determined that he did ‘not require any emergency interventions’ and was discharged on Wednesday.

Kayode was charged on four counts, which were dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention – causing bodily harm and damage to property, and driving without a valid national driver’s license.