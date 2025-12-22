The Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul bout has gone down as one of the most lucrative fights in boxing history, drawing massive attention and earnings.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Joshua put on a remarkable display against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday, claiming a sixth-round knockout in Miami and reportedly leaving Paul with a broken jaw.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion controlled the fight from start to finish, transforming what many anticipated as a chaotic event into a masterclass of skill and power.

Joshua’s Masterclass In The Ring

Joshua entered the fight as the overwhelming favourite, relentlessly pressuring Paul around the ring and scoring four knockdowns over several rounds.

The bout ended in the sixth round when Paul failed to beat the referee’s count, giving Joshua a decisive knockout.

Coming off Paul’s controversial yet high-profile wins over Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Joshua’s triumph carried extra significance for boxing fans.

Despite early predictions of a quick finish, Joshua’s measured strategy showcased his control and ability to capitalise on openings, leaving Paul battered in front of a packed Miami crowd.

While the victory did little to elevate Joshua’s legacy, it reinforced his status as one of the most financially successful figures in boxing’s crossover scene.

Record-Breaking Payday For Joshua

The financial stakes for the bout were enormous, with reports suggesting a total purse of $184m to $267m, to be shared between the two fighters.

New Telegraph reports that even at the lower end, Joshua could earn $92m—around ₦134 billion—making this fight one of the most lucrative in boxing history.

The payday has been compared to iconic fights like Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015 and Mayweather vs. McGregor in 2017, highlighting the scale of the earnings

New Telegraph gathered that the victory cemented Joshua as a major draw in the US market, showcasing his talent and charisma to a wider audience while delivering a historic payday for the Nigerian heavyweight.