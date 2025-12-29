Anthony Joshua Stable After Ogun Road Crash — Abiodun

The Ogun and Lagos State governments have confirmed that British-Nigerian two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, who was involved in a road traffic accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday is stable and receiving necessary medical attention.

In a statement issued by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the accident occurred when a vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua and three others collided with a stationary truck, resulting in the tragic death of two passengers.

The governments expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the incident as a painful loss, and prayed for divine strength and comfort for the bereaved families.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, Anthony Joshua and another passenger were promptly evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos, where they underwent thorough medical examinations.

Doctors confirmed that both individuals are stable and do not require emergency medical intervention at this time.

The statement further disclosed that a full medical team has been constituted to continue monitoring their condition, adding that Anthony Joshua is conscious and has remained in contact with his family.

The governments of Ogun and Lagos States assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that all affected persons receive the best possible medical care. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have commenced.

Governor Abiodun also appreciated the concern and goodwill shown by members of the public, while appealing for privacy for Anthony Joshua and his family as they recover from the incident.