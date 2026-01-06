Anthony Joshua To Retire, Uncle Announces Plans

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing,” Adedamola said during a visit to the family’s home in Sagamu, Ogun State.
He added, “That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”
On Sunday, Joshua attended an emotional Janaza (Islamic funeral prayer) for both men at London Central Mosque.
The coffins were placed side by side as prayers were offered, with hundreds of mourners gathered outside.
They were later taken to a nearby crematorium, followed by a wake held later in the day.