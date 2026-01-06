New Telegraph

January 6, 2026
Anthony Joshua Set To Retire, Uncle Announces Plans

Anthony Joshua To Retire, Uncle Announces Plans

British-born Nigerian heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is reportedly contemplating ending his boxing career following a tragic car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his closest team members.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on December 29, 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and has left the 36-year-old boxer deeply shaken, according to family sources.

The accident claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, both long-time members of Joshua’s team.

What Anthony Joshua’s Uncle Said

Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua, revealed that the boxer has privately talked with his family about retirement following the crash.

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing,” Adedamola said during a visit to the family’s home in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He added, “That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.”

On Sunday, Joshua attended an emotional Janaza (Islamic funeral prayer) for both men at London Central Mosque.

The coffins were placed side by side as prayers were offered, with hundreds of mourners gathered outside.

They were later taken to a nearby crematorium, followed by a wake held later in the day.

