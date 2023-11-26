Anthony Joshua Second Richest Active Boxer In World

In the world of boxing, where roaring crowds and knockout punches equate to multi-million dollar paychecks, British-Nigerian heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has secured the position of the second-richest active boxer on a global scale.

Renowned for his explosive punches and an impressive record of 26 victories in 29 bouts, with a remarkable 23 ending by knockout, Joshua’s meteoric rise places him in an elite financial echelon.

The 34-year-old powerhouse commands an astounding net worth of $80 million (N80 billion), a testament to his financial ascent mirroring his dominance within the boxing ring.

He stands only behind Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez, the wealthiest active boxer worldwide, boasting an astronomical net worth of $180 million at 33.

The British heavyweight maestro, Tyson Fury, claims the third position with a net worth of $65 million.

With 33 victories in 34 bouts, including 24 knockouts, Fury’s formidable performances against opponents like Wilder and Derek Chisora have added lustre to his illustrious career.

Ukrainian sensation Oleksandr Usyk secured the fourth spot with a net worth of $50 million.

Known for his speed and ring craft, Usyk has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the unified heavyweight title in 2021 and the Ring magazine title in 2022.

Alabama-born Deontay Wilder, recognized for his powerful right hand and a reputation as a knockout specialist, claims the fifth position with a net worth of $30 million.

Wilder’s record includes 42 wins in 45 fights, with an impressive 41 victories coming by knockout.

The financial juggernauts list continues with Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan in sixth place with a net worth of $30 million, Sonny Bill Williams in seventh with a net worth of $25 million, and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in eighth place with a net worth of $10 million.

Ruiz notably shocked Joshua in 2019 by stripping him of world titles with a technical knockout at Madison Square Garden. The list also features Argentine pugilist Sergio Martinez, aged 48, as the oldest, holding a net worth of $10 million.

Martinez has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the unified middleweight titles from 2010 to 2014.

The youngest boxer on the list is 25-year-old Ryan Garcia, also worth $10 million. Garcia has fought against prominent names in boxing, including Luke Campbell and Francisco Fonseca, winning 22 of his 23 professional fights, with 18 by knockout.

These financial standings reflect the hierarchy of wealth in the boxing world, where success in the ring translates to significant financial prosperity.