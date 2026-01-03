Anthony Joshua Returns To UK For Burial Of Friends Killed In Ogun Crash

Former unified heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has returned to the United Kingdom following a tragic car crash in Ogun State that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Joshua arrived at London Stansted Airport aboard a private jet on Friday night after receiving medical care in Nigeria.

Sources said the boxer travelled back to the UK primarily to attend the burial of his late friends, scheduled for Sunday.

The crash, which occurred along the Sagamu axis, left Joshua hospitalised, while two occupants of the vehicle lost their lives.

Court proceedings later revealed that Joshua had reportedly swapped seats with his driver shortly before the accident.

After landing in London, the boxer was taken to his residence to continue his recovery as investigations into the incident continue.