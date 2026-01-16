Anthony Joshua Returns To Training Weeks After Tragic Car Crash

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has resumed light training less than three weeks after being involved in a tragic car crash that reportedly claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Joshua shared updates of his return to the gym on social media, posting a Snapchat video of himself hitting pads with the caption “mental strength therapy,” signalling a gradual step back to normal routine following the heartbreaking incident.

The British-Nigerian boxer also posted images showing his workout progress, including time spent on a cardio machine captioned “I am a fighter,” underscoring his resolve to remain mentally and physically strong during a difficult period.

Another post referenced his iconic 2017 heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko, a bout widely regarded as one of the greatest in boxing history, suggesting a reflective moment as he draws motivation from past challenges.

Joshua’s return to training has drawn widespread reactions from fans and the boxing community, many of whom praised his resilience and offered condolences for his loss.

The two-time world champion has not announced any immediate plans for a competitive return, but his latest posts indicate a steady focus on recovery, discipline, and mental wellbeing as he navigates personal grief.