The Lagos State Government have issued an update on the road accident involving boxing star Anthony Joshua and three other individuals along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, December 29, resulted in the deaths of two passengers identified as 36-year-old Ayodele Kelvin Olu, a Nigerian-British citizen, and 36-year-old Gami Sina, a British national.

Authorities confirmed that the British High Commission has been formally informed and is closely monitoring the situation.

Officials from the mission are said to be in constant contact with hospital authorities and relevant government agencies.

READ ALSO:

The Deputy High Commissioner also paid a visit to the medical facility where Joshua is receiving treatment and held discussions with both the athlete and government representatives.

Families of the deceased have been duly notified through the British High Commission, while arrangements are underway to repatriate the bodies to the United Kingdom in line with the wishes of their relatives.

Governors of Ogun and Lagos states personally visited the hospital and remained on the ground for several hours to oversee developments.

The Senior officials, including the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, were also present to offer support and coordinate response efforts.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been fully briefed on the incident and personally reached out to Anthony Joshua and members of the affected families to express his sympathy and concern.

Authorities have assured the public that Joshua is receiving the best possible medical attention and that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.