World-renowned boxing champion, Anthony Joshua who hailed from Ogun State, on Monday, visited Governor Dapo Abiodun, at his office.

Accompanied by his family members, the Ogun State-born athlete’s visit served as a proud moment for the state and its people.

Governor Abiodun expressed admiration for Joshua’s remarkable achievements in the world of boxing, noting how his dedication, discipline, and excellence resonate with the values upheld in Ogun State.

“Anthony Joshua’s success story is a source of inspiration to millions, especially here in Ogun State, his homeland,” the governor stated.

The visit highlights Joshua’s deep connection to his roots and his role as a global ambassador for Ogun State.

“The two discussed ways to further inspire and support young talents in the state, emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance.

Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, has consistently acknowledged his Nigerian heritage and often attributes his resilience and values to his upbringing.

“His visit reinforces the bond between him and Ogun State, leaving residents and fans inspired by his journey.

