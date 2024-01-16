Anthony Joshua Out To Prove Best Heavyweight Against Ngannou

Anthony Joshua fights with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on March 8 was intended to demonstrate why he is the finest heavyweight in the United Kingdom (UK).

The British fighter enters the fight fresh off his victory over Otto Wallin last month, while Ngannou, 37, was defeated by WBC champion Tyson Fury in a contentious split decision in October.

Before the American’s unexpected loss to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua, 34, was expected to face Deontay Wilder. However, he is looking forward to taking on former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou and advancing his career at home.

Speaking at the launch press conference in London, the two-time champ said: “I’ve seen people like him many times before. It’s just his mind I will have to conquer in the ring.

“You have to take someone’s soul and their spirit and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s going to be good. It’s going to be explosive, there are many ways to skin a cat.

“I can counterpunch, he can counterpunch. We can both box, as he’s proven. We can both trade and it’s going to be a good, good fight.

“Shout out to my promoter and my team for getting me in this position to showcase why I’m the top heavyweight in the UK.

“I’m not really too concerned about the world. I’m trying to conquer where I live and make everyone know I’m the one who puts boxing on the map.”

Ngannou was also in high spirits and claimed he would put Joshua’s defences to the test.

He said: “I have the tools and it starts against AJ. I’m going to look for his chin.

“In a fight, you try to hit them in the chin, I’ve heard he doesn’t have a chin but we’re going to find out.”

Joshua’s bout against Ngannou is the headline act of a mouthwatering card in Riyadh.

Another huge heavyweight clash will see Parker take on China’s Zhilei Zhang for the WBO’s interim belt.

And promoter Eddie Hearn believes AJ will finish the night with his hand raised to secure a showdown with Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, who collide with all four major heavyweight titles on the line next month.

Hearn said: “I truly believe he will finish his career as undisputed heavyweight champion.”