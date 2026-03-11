British-Nigerian heavyweight Anthony Joshua has reportedly relocated to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The 36-year-old former world champion has officially confirmed Dubai as his new residence, after moving away from the United Kingdom (UK), citing the emirate’s appeal as a tax-friendly destination.

New Telegraph gathered that Joshua confirmed the relocation through official filings on Friday, March 7.

What Happened?

Anthony Joshua’s relocation appears strategically aimed at reducing his UK tax liabilities, with Dubai’s zero-income-tax policy offering significant financial relief.

His £150 million business portfolio, including Sparta Promotions Limited and 258 Investments Limited, generated over £20 million in profits last year, paying £6.65 million in UK corporation tax. Expatriate rules allow non-residency status if he spends fewer than 16 days in the UK annually.

Joshua has recently been spotted in Dubai training with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and dining with promoter Eddie Hearn.

The city remains one of his preferred destinations for holidays, training camps, and promotional events, recalling his famous 2017 sparring session atop the Burj Al Arab helipad.

Mixed Reactions Emerge After Anthony Joshua Moves To Dubai

Following reports of Anthony Joshua’s relocation to the Middle East, social media users have shared a range of reactions on X.

One user wrote: “Tax tax tax…UK tax no be here.”

Another commented: “Man is running away from paying taxes. The UK will collect from you and even take your gains in business.”

A third perspective noted: “If you look at it closely, this is more about lifestyle than anything else. Dubai is becoming the new hub for athletes, influencers, and entrepreneurs.

Good security, good infrastructure, and a tax system that favours high earners. Anthony Joshua is simply moving where life feels easier.”

Some users suggested other motivations, with one claiming: “So that he can properly embrace Islam.”

Another added humorously: “Ehn ‘U.A.E’ ke where missiles they drop anyhow.”

Understanding The Broader Context

Anthony Joshua’s bold move to Dubai comes in the wake of a tragic 2025 road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of his close friends Kevin ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami, leaving the boxer injured and deeply reflective.

Sharing on Snapchat during his rehabilitation, Joshua wrote: “When you go through certain things, you realise that you are stronger than you think you are.”

Currently focused on recovery with no fights scheduled, Joshua and his team have openly considered life in Dubai despite the ongoing regional crisis.

The UAE has faced nightly Iranian suicide drone strikes amid a broader conflict involving the USA, Israel, and Iran, targeting locations such as Dubai International Airport and prompting mass British evacuations, with some reportedly spending up to £100,000 on private jets.

Property analysts suggest prices could fall by as much as 20% amid the uncertainty, though Joshua also owns a £1.2 million penthouse in Oman, highlighting a strategic investment amid the turmoil.