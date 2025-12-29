New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
December 29, 2025
Anthony Joshua Involved In Road Accident, Two Feared Dead

British-born Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has been involved in a road accident in Ogun State, New Telegraph reports.

According to emerging reports, he incident reportedly occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Makun area on Monday, December 29.

Sources at the scene disclosed that the vehicle conveying the former world heavyweight champion collided with another car under circumstances that are yet to be fully determined.

An eyewitness who participated in the rescue operation has written on Instagram that Joshua sustained minor injuries, while two other individuals were confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

Emergency responders and security personnel were swiftly deployed, as investigations into the cause of the accident are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express concern and send prayers for the boxer’s recovery.

Further updates on his condition and the incident are expected as authorities release more information.

