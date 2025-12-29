Anthony Joshua Hospitalised After Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Crash

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has been hospitalised following a road traffic accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, an incident that reportedly claimed the lives of two occupants of his convoy.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Makun area of the expressway, just before the Danco Filling Station and ahead of the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound lane.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, said Joshua and other injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Lexus SUV conveying the boxer, with registration number KRD 850 HN, collided with a stationary truck.

The vehicle was part of a two-car convoy, comprising the Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV carrying his security detail.

An eyewitness, Adeniyi Orojo, said Joshua was seated behind the driver at the time of the crash, with another passenger beside him. Two other occupants were seated in front.

“It was a two-vehicle convoy. Joshua was in the back seat behind the driver. Other eyewitnesses and I started rescue efforts and flagged down vehicles for help.

When FRSC officials arrived, it was confirmed that the passenger beside the driver and the person sitting next to Joshua had died on the spot,” Orojo said.

In an official statement, Oluseyi said the police command received a distress report of the accident and promptly responded.

“The Ogun State Police Command confirms a road accident today in front of Sinoma, before Danco, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Anthony Joshua and other injured persons were involved and have been rushed to the hospital,” the statement read.

Providing further details, the police spokesperson confirmed that Joshua sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving medical care, while two other passengers lost their lives at the scene.

“The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu,” Oluseyi said.

The command also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that a full investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Further updates on the incident will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” the statement added.