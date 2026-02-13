Anthony Joshua Honours Late Friends With Tattoos

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has drawn a fresh tattoo of the names of his two friends who died in an auto crash when they visited Nigeria in December 2025.

It would be recalled that Joshua’s close friends, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, died in a fatal road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025.

The former heavyweight boxing champion was also in the Lexus SUV that rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway.

READ ALSO:

While Joshua survived with minor injuries, the crash claimed the lives of two of his close friends and integral team members, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Since the death of his two close associates, Joshua has paid numerous tributes to their memory.

The 35-year-old has now etched his late friends’ names on his right bicep.

Joshua tattooed the names underneath the map of Africa inked on his upper arm.

In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, Fulham Tattoos said the boxer got the new ink “a few weeks ago.”

Recently, Joshua said he no longer feared death since he already had two “brothers” on the other side.

In the lengthy video, the fighter struggled to hold back tears as he promised to do what is right by his friends’ families.