Anthony Joshua Escapes Death As 2 Co-Travellers Die In Ogun Accident

It’s shocking, say family

Dead victims foreigners – Ogun Police

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, narrowly escaped death yesterday after a fatal road accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State. Two people travelling with him died in the crash, while the boxer sustained minor injuries.

The accident happened around the Makun area, just before the Danco Filling Station near the Sagamu Interchange, on the Ibadan-bound axis of the expressway. Joshua was travelling from Lagos to the family home when the incident occurred.

According to officials, the Lexus SUV conveying Joshua collided with a stationary truck parked by the roadside. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the vehicle was suspected to have been travelling at high speed and crashed while overtaking.

Five men were involved in the incident. Two passengers died at the scene, Joshua was rescued alive with minor injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Pictures released by the FRSC showed the badly damaged vehicle at the crash site.

Officials said emergency responders, including the police, arrived at the scene within three minutes of receiving the distress call. An eyewitness, who was part of the early rescue effort, said the convoy involved two vehicles, the Lexus SUV and another security vehicle behind it.

“Anthony Joshua was seated at the back of the Lexus, behind the driver. Another passenger sat beside him, while one person sat beside the driver. His security team followed in another vehicle,” the eyewitness said. He added that members of the public assisted in the rescue before FRSC officials arrived.

“Sadly, the passenger beside the driver and the person sitting next to Joshua died instantly,” he said. The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Babaseyi Oluseyi.

He said Joshua and other injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident on Monday, December 29, 2025, at about 11:00am, in Makun, Ogun State,” the statement said.

The police added that the two people who died were male foreign nationals, based on preliminary reports. Oluseyi assured the public that a thorough investigation had begun to determine the exact cause of the crash, while also extending condolences to the families of the deceased.