Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital After Car Crash

British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has been discharged from the hospital in Nigeria days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends.

The former world champion was deemed fit to recuperate at home, the Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement, describing him as “heavy-hearted” over the loss of his friends. The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State, near Lagos, on Monday.

The two men who died were Joshua’s close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. After leaving the hospital on Wednesday, the Briton visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were “being prepared for repatriation”, the joint statement added.

Earlier, Eddie Hearn, who has promoted Joshua since he turned professional after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, paid tribute to Joshua’s close friends and team members. “Rest in peace Latz and Sina,” Hearn posted on Instagram.

“Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

Ghami was Joshua’s full-time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach and worked with him for more than 10 years. Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Ogun State police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi said “investigations are still ongoing” and described the process as “still discreet”.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun state, where the accident occurred, has said preliminary investigations showed the vehicle had burst a tyre before crashing into the truck.