Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital After Auto Crash

On Thursday, the Lagos and Ogun State governments announced that former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from the hospital.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the British Nigerian boxer was involved in a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends on Monday, December 29, in Ogun State.

Announcing he has now been discharged, the governments of Lagos and Ogun States said, “Once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men – Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami – who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025.

“We pray the Almighty grant the repose of their souls, whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss.

“Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital late this afternoon, though heavy-hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends, he was deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home.

Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two deported friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident.

They also appreciate Mr President. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for all the fatherly support he gave throughout the process.

We also want to appreciate the team of Doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, who attended to Anthony and those who sustained injuries. The quality of care and professionalism are truly commendable.