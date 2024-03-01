Anthony Joshua Declares Readiness To Take On Francis Ngannou

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has acknowledged Francis Ngannou as a fighter he could test his boxing might against as he declared his readiness to take on the cross-over boxer.

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 8, 2024, for a non-title heavyweight bout which is expected to change a lot in the boxing world if the bout goes in favour of the former Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) champion.

Recall that Ngannou made his name in heavyweight boxing last September when he almost defeated World Boxing Council (WBC) reigning champion, Tyson Fury in his debut boxing match.

The Cameroonian-born French boxer dropped the British boxing icon to the ground but Fury ended up winning via a split decision.

Ngannou’s unprecedented performance against Fury earned him a bout with Anthony Joshua who had said he is often ready to face any boxer.

“I just feel to myself I will always be here and ready to fight any time,” the 34-year-old AJ told Sky Sports.

“He (Ngannou) had a good outing as well against Tyson Fury who is the current WBC champion. So I think it will be good for me to see where I’m at.”

He added, “You know what it proved to me, I’ve signed to fight Fury, I’ve signed to fight Wilder, I’ve signed to fight a lot of people.

I just do good business. I’m a good prizefighter, I don’t duck a challenge. I’m always up for it. I just feel to myself I’ll always be here and ready to fight any time.”