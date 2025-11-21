Former world champion Carl Froch has praised Anthony Joshua for reigniting public interest in boxing and attracting record-breaking crowds, even as he maintains the heavyweight star is no longer at his peak.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Froch acknowledged that while he doubts Joshua’s long-term prospects in the sport, the British-Nigerian boxer played a major role in drawing casual viewers back to major fight nights.

According to Froch, Joshua’s ability to consistently fill large venues helped elevate boxing into mainstream conversation. “In my view, AJ’s legacy is the way he pushed boxing back into the spotlight.

He packed out stadiums several times in a row,” he said, noting that fans often attended Joshua’s fights for the scale and spectacle of the events as much as for the boxing itself.

Joshua is set to return to the ring on December 19 in Miami, where he will face Jake Paul in an eight-round heavyweight contest, with both fighters using 10oz gloves.

Paul heads into the bout after a points win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., while Joshua is looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Froch, who famously drew 80,000 fans to Wembley Stadium in his 2014 fight against George Groves, credited Joshua with surpassing the momentum created in that era. “We set a post-war attendance record at Wembley, and he took it even further,” Froch said.

Despite his recognition of Joshua’s commercial impact, Froch questioned whether the 36-year-old has built a résumé strong enough for Hall of Fame consideration.

He argued that long runs of world-title defences and victories over elite opponents are essential benchmarks. “I’m not trying to boast, but those are the standards for Hall of Fame status, and he hasn’t met them,” he added.

Joshua has indicated that the Paul bout will serve as preparation for a February return in Saudi Arabia. If all goes according to plan, he hopes to move into a massive summer showdown with Tyson Fury—an achievement that could significantly redefine his legacy.

For the Miami fight, Joshua and Paul are expected to share a purse approaching £100 million, with Joshua required to weigh in below 245 pounds.