British-born Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has broken his silence following the tragic loss of two close friends, Latif Kevin Ayodele and Sina Ghami in an accident that occured on Monday, December 29.

The boxer shared a deeply emotional moment after posting a photo with the bereaved families, describing the gesture as an act of brotherhood and support during an incredibly painful period.

The two men reportedly lost their lives in a fatal car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, an incident that sent shockwaves through their families and close circles.

Following the tragedy, their bodies were repatriated to the United Kingdom to allow loved ones pay their final respects.

READ ALSO:

According to reports, Ayodele and Ghami were laid to rest in London on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Their Janaza (Islamic funeral prayer) was held shortly after their remains arrived in the UK, with family members, friends, and well-wishers in attendance.

Joshua’s appearance and quiet support have been widely noted by fans and observers, many of whom praised the boxer for standing by the families during such a difficult time.

Though known for keeping personal grief private, his recent post reflects the depth of the loss and the bond he shared with the deceased.

The moment serves as a reminder of the human side of public figures, highlighting the importance of solidarity, compassion, and remembrance in the face of sudden tragedy.