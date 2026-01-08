Anthony Joshua Breaks Down Over Loss Of Close Friends

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has spoken publicly about the devastating car accident that claimed the lives of two of his close friends, describing the loss as something he is still struggling to fully process.

Joshua opened up during an emotional video call with UFC star Kamaru Usman, a conversation later shared on Usman’s YouTube channel.

The discussion took place while the boxer was receiving medical care following the car crash and in the build-up to a mixed martial arts event held in Lagos on December 30.

New Telegraph recalls that the tragic accident occurred on December 29 along the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway, involving a black Lexus.

While Joshua survived, his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele lost their lives.

READ ALSO:

The boxer was reportedly pulled from the wreckage and rushed to Duchess International Hospital, where he received urgent treatment for his injuries.

In the video, Joshua appeared seated in a treatment room with visible bandages on his head and upper body.

Speaking candidly, he admitted that the weight of the tragedy had not yet fully registered.

When Usman asked about where the victims had been seated in the vehicle, Joshua explained that one was in the front seat while the other sat behind on the right side.

“They both passed away,” he said quietly, adding, “It still hasn’t sunk in. It still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Reacting to the incident, Usman expressed sympathy and reflected on the global response, noting how the accident revealed the depth of concern for Joshua across the world.

He remarked that such moments often show the true reach of a public figure beyond the criticism they usually face.

Joshua echoed the sentiment, reflecting on the fragility of life. “Life is short,” he said, while expressing gratitude for the unexpected connection with Usman during such a painful period.

Following his discharge from hospital, Joshua has since returned to the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, he broke his silence on social media by sharing a photograph of himself standing alongside the families of the deceased, accompanied by a brief but powerful caption: “My Brother’s Keeper.”

The post sparked an outpouring of condolences from fans, athletes, and public figures, as many continue to mourn the loss alongside the boxing star.