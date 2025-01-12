Share

British professional boxer and world-renowned boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has revealed that billionaire status can’t be attained through entertainment or sports.

Joshua who spoke via his Snapchat over the weekend urged entertainers and sports players not to be carried away by fame but instead focus on the business side of it.

He wrote, “For any to reach billionaire status, it will not be through sports, music or entertainment.

“Don’t get lost in the hype, focus on the sustainability, books and business ethics.”

However, there are few billionaire entertainers and sports players globally, though many attribute their wealth primarily to endorsements and business ventures.

Some of the world’s billionaire entertainers and sports players according to Forbes include Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron James.

