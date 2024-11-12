Anthony Joshua Becomes Second Boxer With Best Career Earnings

Share

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has officially exceeded the remarkable milestone of $200 million in career earnings, positioning himself among the highest earners in the sport of boxing.

This impressive achievement places Anthony Joshua ahead of notable heavyweights, including his rival Tyson Fury and rising star, Gervonta Davis.

In the year 2024 alone, Joshua has amassed a staggering $75 million from his fights, making him the second-highest earner for the year, just behind the legendary Canelo Alvarez.

While both boxers matched in terms of fight purses, Alvarez outperformed Joshua in off-field income, surpassing him by a margin of $2 million.

Tyson Fury, the 36-year-old British heavyweight boxer, earned $50 million in 2024, which brings his overall career earnings to $150 million—significantly less than Joshua’s total.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis, who is 30 years old, has seen his career earnings reach $50 million since turning professional.

His fights against Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin have notably contributed nearly $20 million to his wealth, while Garcia himself has emerged as a significant pay-per-view attraction, with career earnings exceeding $40 million.

Joshua’s financial journey took a pivotal turn during his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, where he reaped a considerable $65 million. His subsequent bouts against Oleksandr Usyk were equally lucrative, yielding over $40 million across the first two encounters.

Additionally, Joshua’s earnings received a substantial lift from his high-profile match against Francis Ngannou last year, which alone added $50 million to his financial portfolio.

Further adding to his wealth, Joshua also secured consecutive purses of $12 million for fights against Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

His earnings were further bolstered by six spectacular events held at Wembley Stadium and the Principality Stadium, each contributing significantly to his financial success.

Currently, Joshua, who is 35 years old, is nursing injuries sustained from his recent loss to Daniel Dubois. Despite the setback, he is eyeing a potential blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury.

Joshua’s next move is contingent on the outcome of the highly anticipated Usyk vs. Fury rematch.

Note that Anthony Joshua has one remaining bout on his contract with Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is expected to present a highly lucrative offer for the all-British showdown between Joshua and Fury, should the fight be set in motion.

