January 3, 2026
Anthony Joshua Accident: Ogun Police Arraign Lexus SUV Driver

Police Confirm Explosions In Zamfara, Scores Killed

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been arraigned in court.

In an update issued on January 2, 2026 and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, on behalf of the Ogun State Police Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Police said Kayode, a 46-year-old male, was charged before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday.

According to the statement, the court adjourned the case to January 20, 2026, for further proceedings.

The Police Command assured the public that due legal process is being followed in handling the matter.

