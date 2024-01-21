Anthems & Vibes Records Unveils First Self-Titled Album

Nigerian record label championing the Alternative music evolution, Anthems & Vibes Records (AVR), has released its debut self-titled album, Anthems & Vibes Vol.1. The body of work flaunts the talents of ten Alternative artists, challenging the status quo of Nigerian music and exploring uncharted sonic palettes.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Tems, Fave who found their footing in Alternative music, Anthem & Vibes Records envisions a market where Alternative sounds take center stage. The project opens with Timi Kei’s soulful “Praising the Lord,” before unfolding with Dalone’s starry-eyed “Fire,” expressing his desires for a significant other, and Esse VDM’s poignant “Duro,” urging lovers to savour shared moments and tread softly in their journey together.

The record label makes a resounding statement as the premier umbrella exclusively for Alternative music and artists, fostering the growth of sounds beyond Afrobeats in Nigeria. Its previous singles include ‘On God’ by Sanki; ‘Under G’ by Mid3, and ‘Praising the Lord’ by Timi Kei. The album is also supported by Award-winning Hip Hop Legend/Entrepreneur, Ambassador Elajoe and Dark Cypha Entertainment. Their support will underscore the relevance of AVR’s mission for Alternative music in Nigeria.

Executive-produced by Francis Isichei, the album is a heartfelt tribute inspired by his late wife who passed on in 2021. “Anthems & Vibes Vol. 1 is not just a collection of tracks; it is a bold declaration about Alternative music staking a claim as the next big cultural phenomenon alongside established genres like Afrobeats and an invitation to join the evolution of Alternative sounds emerging from Nigeria to the world,” he said.