Antenna Crew Records Debuts, Set To Discover, Nurture Next Rated Music Icons

A new music label in Nigeria, Antenna Crew Records, has announced its desire to create a veritable platform for budding talents in Nigeria, with the intent to positively disrupt the creative industry.

In an interview with the label owner, Bolaji Bayo Habeeb, he said that Antenna Crew Records was created by a passion for music and the belief in the power of artistic expression.

He said, “Antenna Crew Records is committed to discovering and nurturing the next generation of musical trailblazers. The label prides itself on its ability to identify unique voices and innovative sounds across a wide range of genres; Afro, Hip Hop, Drill Rap and more. By providing a platform for these talented artists, we aim to amplify their voices and connect them with a global audience”.

Speaking on how the label intends to nutrient artists’ careers for stardom, he continued, “Teamwork, strategic marketing and promotions that involve the use of social media, radio air plays, streaming playlists, digital distribution and live performances to connect directly with their fans are some of the processes we intend to employ. Also artiste development and support through vocal coaching, songwriting lessons, image development, collaborations and access to premium sound production.

“One of the distinguishing features of Antenna Crew Records is its artiste-centric approach. The label understands the importance of empowering artists and allowing them to maintain their artistic integrity. From the moment an artiste joins the label, our experienced hands work closely with them to cultivate their talent, refine their sound and develop their brand.

“Antenna Crew Records embraces the latest technological advancements and digital strategies to promote its artists and engage with fans. With a strong focus on social media, streaming platforms, and digital marketing campaigns, the label leverages these tools to create buzz, build a loyal fanbase, and expand the reach of its artists’ music.

“As a new and forward-thinking record label, the label is poised to make waves in the industry, disrupt conventional norms, and shape the future of music. With its passion for innovation, dedication to artiste development and commitment to social impact, Antenna Crew Records is poised to establish itself as a major force in the music industry, championing fresh talent and pushing boundaries along the way”.

He also shared some upcoming projects set for release from the label. “We are working on many new projects including an EP, radio and club tours. We will be rounding up the year with a new song titled ‘Shake’ from one of our artists, Hayzed.

Originally from Iwo town in Osun state, Nigeria, Habeeb grew up in Port Harcourt. He studied Agricultural and Environmental Engineering at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He also owns a boutique and clothing line business.