Ansu Fati To Miss Three Months Of Action Due To Injury

Brighton will miss the services of Barcelona loanee, Ansu Fati for three months due to injury.

The Spanish winger has suffered a hamstring injury, Roberto De Zerbi confirmed.

“The news about Ansu Fati is that he needs three months from the injury. It’s bad news for us because he was playing better, he was understanding better the idea.

“I am sorry for him and the team especially now…,” Brighton & Hove Albion’s official website quoted De Zerbi as saying.

21-year-old Fati had missed the Sea Gull’s three consecutive Premier League outings after being taken off during the contest against Nottingham Forest in November.

Fatu, who has scored four goals for the English side so far, had suffered a serious injury in 2020 while playing for the Barcelona.

He had to sit out for a long time after suffering a knee injury during a La Liga clash against Real Betis.

In addition to Fati, the eighth-placed Brighton is without Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso.