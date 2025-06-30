ANSSI: Njikoka LG Reigns As Soludo Doles Out Millions To Winners

The Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State emerged as the winner of the third edition of the Anambra Sports Solution Initiative (ANSSI) for primary and secondary schools.

The event concluded at the Awka Township Stadium, where the state governor, Charles Soludo, distributed millions in prize money to the winners.

The governor, who was present at the finals in the company of some of the state’s commissioners, described the tournament as a successful one while also promising to invest more in the development of kids in the state through sports.

The highlight of the presentation was when the governor identified two budding talents from the state: two 7-year-old girls, Chiamaka Moses and Victoria Ejiofor, who are pupils at Township Primary School in Onitsha.

Chiamaka excelled in chess, winning a silver medal, while Victoria showcased her skills in Scrabble. In recognition of their achievements, the governor awarded each girl N100,000 to support their development.