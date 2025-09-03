The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has fixed August 29, 2026, for its Local Government Chairmen and Councillorship elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 3, the electoral commission urged political parties to start obtaining nomination forms at its Enugu-Awka expressway office, from the 28th of November, 2025.

READ ALSO

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Genevieve C. Osakwe, stated that the announcement is in line with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 23 of the Anambra State Electoral Law, 2024, which empower the Commission to issue election notices.

On this note, the Commission announced the schedule and election timetable for the form collection.