Ansar-Ud-Deen To Mark Centenary Of Islamic Propagation In Nigeria

After 100 years of its establishment, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) is reminiscing on how far it has gone; the accomplishments and the mission of entrenching a morally ethical society anchored on the pristine teachings of Islam. Founded on December 21, 1923, the centenary celebration of one of the foremost Islamic organisations in Nigeria is kicking off in earnest across the global network of the society with several activities lined up to have a befitting celebration.

The establishment of the society about 100 years ago was to provide a platform for the education of young Muslims in addition to imbibing Islamic knowledge and ethos in Muslims and mosques. According to the leadership of the society, the educational objective was achieved through the establishment of various primary and secondary schools across the country and other parts of the world where it has footprints that have produced great men and women who have excelled in their various fields.

With the platform of learning already created with Ansar-ud-Deen Primary and Secondary Schools dotting the nooks and crannies of the country and outside, the educational gap within the Muslim community was not only filled, non-Muslims alike also had opportunities to be enrolled in their various communities where the schools were established. “I can assure you that we have a programme in Abuja which the president is expected to attend and we are going to talk God into their hearts.

The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom and the purpose of leadership is to ensure that the led are taken care of within the available resources of the nation. The national missioner and other erudite scholars are going to say it in accordance with the teachings of the holy Qur’an,” he added.

Giving further details about the centenary programmes, the Chairman of the Planning Committee stated that the programme would cover about four months from September to December.

He stated that there would be football and table tennis tournaments coming up in September while the executive committee would visit various states for their programmes. He said the programme for Ekiti and Ondo states would take place simultaneously between 11th and 15th of October; Oyo State, 19th to 22nd of October; Osun State, 2nd to 5th of November while programmes for North America would come up on 9th and 12th November.

Lagos State would hold its programmes from 16 to 19 of November; Ogun State programmes come up on 22nd to 24th of November while the programme for the United Kingdom and Ireland would be held between 23rd and 26th of November.

Also on the 26th of November, there would be a programme for the National Women Council while Benin Republic, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire would have their programmes, among other activities lined up with the centenary lecture taking place in Abuja on December 19 while the grand finale would be on 21st December in Lagos. Speaking on the centenary programmes, the National Missioner of the society, Sheikh AbdurRah

man Ahmad said, “Ansar-ud-Deen is entering a new era and bringing innovation into education. Ansar- ud-Deen, through its Summit University, is bringing a novel approach to university education that is called Academipreneur.

Our university is set to train graduates who would not look for white-collar jobs. Already, it is contributing to the development of renewable energy, to the building of engineering manpower and IT manpower for the emerging IT industry in Nigeria. “For instance, Summit University has been contributing to drone building and drone pilots. It has also been contributing to motherboards. You know most of the devices we use today are on a system of a motherboard.