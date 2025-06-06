Ansar-Ud-Deen Tasks Govts On Inclusive Police To Revive Economy

Share

The National President of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Prince Kazeem Adeniji, has charged the governments at various levels in the spirit of Eid festival to pursue inclusive policies that will revive the economy, ease the burden of inflation, and improve the quality of life for ordinary Nigerians.

In his Eid message, Adeniji appealed to the government to prioritise security of lives and properties.

He said: “In a world grappling with economic hardship, let our collective efforts reflect the spirit of Eid-generosity to the needy, kindness to our neighbours, and prayers for national and global peace.

“We urge the governments at all levels to further deepen its reform efforts and pursue inclusive policies that will revive the economy, ease the burden of inflation, and improve the quality of life for ordinary Nigerians.

“In addition, we appeal for greater prioritisation of the security of lives and property across the country.

“While we acknowledge the progress made, we urge the government to intensify efforts to ensure that every Nigerian, can live, work, contribute to economic activity and worship without fear. We are safer and more productive safely together.”

