Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Mourns Passing Of Muyideen Bello At 84

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and Overseas has announced the passing of a revered Missioner of the Northern State Council, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, on Friday.

Alhaji AbdulRafiu Ademola Sanni, National President, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and Overseas, made this known in a signed press release to the media on Friday.

Sanni in a press release said, “With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and Overseas announces the passing of a revered Missioner of the Northern State Council, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, who returned to his Creator after a lifetime of dedicated service to Islam and humanity.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, National Executive Council and the entire Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulRafiu Ademola Sanni, the National President, extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the Northern State Council, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello was a towering figure in the Islamic community, renowned for his eloquence, scholarship, and tireless devotion to propagating the teachings of Islam.

“As a missionary of the Northern State Council, he played an instrumental role in promoting unity, faith, and moral values across diverse communities. “His exemplary leadership, profound knowledge, and unwavering commitment to the cause of Allah have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.”

The National President of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria noted, “In this time of grief, we find comfort in the Holy Qur’anic which says:

“Every soul shall taste death, and you will only be given your compensation on the Day of Resurrection. So, he who is drawn away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise has attained his desire.” (Qur’an 3:185).

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, and grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah also give his family, loved ones, and the Ansar-Ud-Deen community the strength and patience to bear this great loss.”

The burial arrangements, in line with Islamic rites, will hold on Friday, December 6 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“As we bid farewell to our beloved Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, let us honour his legacy by emulating his dedication to faith, service, and humanity. We urge all members of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Nigeria and Overseas and the wider Muslim Ummah to keep him in their prayers.

May Allah (SWT) guide and protect us all,” Sanni aided.

