Ansar-Ud-Deen Set To Inaugurate Foundation Board Of Trustees Saturday

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria will on Saturday, December 13, 2025, inaugurate the Board of Trustees of its newly created Ansar-Ud-Deen Foundation. The event will take place at La Scala Restaurant, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The Society described the inauguration as an important step in strengthening its long history of faith-based service, education, and community development.

For more than 100 years, Ansar-Ud-Deen has promoted Islamic knowledge, moral values and social support across many communities. The new Foundation is expected to help organise and expand these efforts in a more structured and sustainable way.

According to the President of the Society, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, the Foundation will focus on major areas such as education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and community development. He said it will operate based on Qur’anic principles of charity, fairness and compassion.

Kazeem explained that, “the Board of Trustees will be made up of respected men and women who have shown integrity, vision and dedication to service. He said the Foundation will act as a permanent endowment to support key projects of the Society.”

One of its main responsibilities will be the renovation and maintenance of Ansar-Ud-Deen mosques nationwide. “Our mosques must be accommodating and welcoming. We must be proud of any Ansar-Ud-Deen mosque we visit,” he said.

Other areas of focus include improving the infrastructure of Ansar-Ud-Deen schools, supporting Summit University, Offa, and funding social welfare and empowerment programmes for Muslims and the larger community.

The Foundation will also handle investments and donations on behalf of the Society, ensuring that resources are well managed, transparently reported, and invested in halal and ethical ventures that provide long-term benefits.

Reflecting on the broader vision, Kazeem noted: “This Foundation gives structure to our shared aspiration that the good works of Ansar-Ud-Deen will not fade but will continue to flourish across generations.”

He called on members across Nigeria and in the diaspora to continue supporting the mission of building a community based on piety, fairness and progress.