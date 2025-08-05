ANSAA Reaffirms N50m Campaign Permit Fee For Anambra 2025

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) has reaffirmed its stance on political campaign regulations ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election.

During a press briefing at its headquarters in Awka, the agency restated the mandatory ₦50 million campaign permit fee and emphasized its resolve to enforce compliance across all political parties.

Speaking at the briefing, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ANSAA, Mr. Odili Tony Ujubuonu, reviewed the Out-of-Home Promotions and Visual Campaign Guidelines earlier issued in June and gave an update on party compliance and observed violations.

ANSAA disclosed that five of the sixteen registered political parties have fully complied with the stipulated campaign requirements and obtained valid permits for advertising via billboards, banners, branded vehicles, and other outdoor media. These parties include the Young Progressives Party (YPP), which complied on June 24; the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on June 26; the Labour Party (LP) on June 27; the Action Alliance (AA) on June 27; and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on July 2. These compliant parties now enjoy unrestricted access to all approved outdoor campaign platforms across the state.

The agency noted that other parties have instead chosen to focus their campaigns on radio, television, and social media, which remains lawful provided they do not engage in unauthorized outdoor advertising.

However, ANSAA expressed concern over the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of openly defying the established campaign guidelines. Despite being served multiple demand notices and a legal reminder, the party reportedly failed to remit the required campaign fee and proceeded to mount unapproved billboards, paste illegal posters, brand campaign vehicles without registration, and distribute promotional materials without proper clearance.

Mr. Ujubuonu warned that the agency will not tolerate any acts of impunity and vowed to take necessary legal action to ensure full compliance with the law.