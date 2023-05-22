Another Yoruba Actor, Adewale Adeyemo Is Dead

Again, Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the demise of another renowned Yoruba actor, Adewale Adeyemo.

New Telegraph reports that the death of Adeyemo is coming barely a week after the industry lost a popular actor, Murph Afolabi into the cold hands of death and was laid to rest days after.

It was gathered that Adeyemo died after a brief illness in the early hours of Monday, May 22.

Confirming his death, fellow colleague, Kunle Aford took to his Instagram page to pray for the repose of the dead and extend his prayers to his other colleagues.

Sharing the deceased picture, he wrote: “Hmmmm, God you know best. RIP Prince Ademola Adeyemo

“He passed in the early hour of today after a brief illness.

God will comfort all his family friends and colleagues.”

In 2021, the deceased was diagnosed with damage to his lungs and kidney.

He asked the public for funds and was able to undergo a successful surgery.

However, actors/actresses have taken to their social media accounts to express sadness following the death of Adeyemo.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the movie industry lost four actors to the cold hands of death in just two weeks.

This news platform noted that Nollywood lost the likes of Adedigba Mukail, Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi, and Tech Sound within the space of two weeks.