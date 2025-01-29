Another Tanker Crashes, Explodes In Niger

Share

Ten days after a tanker loaded with fuel crashed in Niger State killing no fewer than 100 persons, another tanker carrying 40,000 litres of PMS has crashed and exploded in the state.

Although, nobody was killed in the latest incident, the driver and his motor boy suffered injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

It would be recalled that the last tanker explosion in the state occurred in Dikko, Gurara Local Government Area when a tanker loaded with fuel crashed on the road and while a large number of the residents rushed to scoop fuel spilling from the tanker it exploded killing over 100 of them.

According to an eyewitness who gave his name as Abdul, the incident happened on Monday evening when the tanker had a tyre burst resulting in its crash and spilling of the fuel.

The tanker was said to be heading to Kaduna from Lagos State when it lost control and crashed into a nearby drainage in Kusogbogi, a boundary community between Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas, at around 4:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The Niger State Police Command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the accident yesterday in a WhatsApp message said the road was temporarily closed when the incident occurred.

“On 27/1/2025 at about 6.30pm, there was a lone fuel tanker accident with fire explosion along Agaie/Lapai road. The fuel tanker with Reg. No. DKA 03 A, driven by one Shamsudeen Dayabu of Matazun LGA of Katsina State on transit from Lagos to Kaduna and loaded with about 40,000 liters of PMS.

“On reaching Kusogbogi area of Agaie, the tanker lost control due to a burst front tyre, and fell by the road into the drainage, as a result, the tanker caught fire and affected the driver on the leg and the motor boy was also affected, they were taken to a nearby hospital.

“No life was lost during the incident as the road was temporarily closed, but normalcy was later restored for road users,” Abiodun stated. However, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

