Another Set of 50 Winners Emerges In Polaris ‘Save N Win’ Promo

Another set of 50 lucky Nigerians recently emerged winners in the monthly draw of ongoing Polaris “Save N Win” promo.

According to a press release, the draw which took place at the Polaris Bank Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, last weekend, is in line with the Bank’s commitment to rewarding its esteemed customers.

The draw event was witnessed by representatives of the relevant regulatory Agencies in Nigeria who at- tested to the transparency of the draw.

The representatives of Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) all confirmed that the 50 lucky winners were selected from various regions spanning the six geo-political zones of Nigeria with each winner receiving a cash prize of N10,000.

During the draw, winners were called at random using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event, as well as virtual participation of several customers and members of the public through the bank’s virtual network and social media handles.