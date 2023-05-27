New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
Another Priest Abducted In Imo, The Second In Two Weeks

Facts have emerged on how gunmen on Friday evening, abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Matthias Opara. The priest was ambushed and abducted along Ejemekwuru-Ogbaku Road, traversing Oguta and Mbaitoli council areas of Imo State.

A local source who narrated how the priest was abducted told our correspondent that the priest, who was driving back to Owerri, the Imo State capital after attending the burial ceremony of the father of one of his colleagues at Izombe, Oguta LGA, was overtaken and blocked by unknown assailants, who forced him and those he was travelling with out of the vehicle before whisking them away to unknown destination. Opara’s abduction is coming barely two weeks after another priest, Rev. Fr. Jude Maduka, was abducted while preparing for Sunday service.

When contacted, the Director of Public Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Raymond Ogu confirmed the abduction of the priest.

